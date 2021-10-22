Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to continue till Nov 6

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment center has announced that registration for the recruitment in Pakistan Army as a officer (PMA Long Course) would be continued till November 6.

Desirous candidates having FA, FSC with 55% marks aged between 17 to 22 years on 1st May 2022 were asked to personally visit Pakistan Army Recruitment center Sangi Check post Pano Aqi with required testimonials or can visit online at the Pakistan Armys' website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk.