Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Army To Start From June 27

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 09:54 PM

The registration process for joining the Pakistan Army as a soldier and Naib Khatib will start from June 27 at the recruitment center in Hyderabad

According to a statement issued by the Army Selection and Recruitment Center, the registration process for soldiers and Naib Khatib will remain continue till July 27 in which youths from 8 districts including Hyderabad can register.

The age limit for Junior Commissioned Officer (Naib Khatib) is 20 years to 28 years, while for soldier is from 17 and a half to 22 and a half years, statement said.

Interested candidates were advised to visit the recruitment center for registration along with their educational documents and photocopies, original domicile, identity card or form B and the photocopy of father's National Identity Card.

The eligible candidates from Hyderabad, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Jamshoro, Nawabshah and Sanghar can register, statement added.

