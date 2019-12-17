UrduPoint.com
Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Army To Be Continued Till January 3

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:11 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to be continued till January 3

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil has notified that online registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain in Lady Cadet Course 16 entry 2020 would continue till January 3.

According to a handout issued here, desirous candidates who have attained the age of 28 years on May 01, 2020 would be eligible to apply, while the aspiring candidates are also asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection centre Pano Aqil or apply on line at www,joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone nos 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.

