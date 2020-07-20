Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Army to be continued till Aug 01

(@FahadShabbir)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil has notified that Registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain through direct short service commission would continue till August 01.

According to a hand out issued here, Desirous candidates were asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil near Sangi check post or apply online at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone numbers 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.