Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Army To Continue From August 16

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil has notified that Registration for joining Pakistan Army in Medical Cadet course (MBBS,BDS) would continue till August16

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil has notified that Registration for joining Pakistan Army in Medical Cadet course (MBBS,BDS) would continue till August16.

According to a hand out issued here, Desirous candidates were asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection centre Pano Aqil near Sangi check post or apply online at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone nos 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030.

More Stories From Pakistan

