Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy as civilian to be continued till Sept 4

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The officer-in-charge of Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) has notified that registration for joining the Pakistan Navy as a civilian would be continued till September 4, 2021.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, age limit for registration in Naval Headquarters Islamabad (Higher Formation) is fixed 18 to 30 years, 15 to 19 years for PNCA Industrial, Technical Staff (Lower Formation), and Age for PNCA Non-Industrial Staff (Lower Formation) age limit is set at 18 to 30 years.

According to details, registration for recruitment of Data Entry Operator, Steno Typist, UDC, LDC, urdu Typist, Sanitary Works, Civil Apprentice, Sub Inspector, Draft and other posts would continue till September 04.

Candidates were advised to visit Pakistan Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for more information and guidance and online registration.