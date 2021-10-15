Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy to be continued till October 24

Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Centre, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) has notified that registration for joining the Pakistan Navy as a sailor (A-2022 batch) would be continued till October 24, 2021

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Centre, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) has notified that registration for joining the Pakistan Navy as a sailor (A-2022 batch) would be continued till October 24, 2021.

According to a handout, Desirous candidates to join technical, female medical technician and marine branch were advised to visit Pakistan Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk and for more information contact on telephone no 02449370123.