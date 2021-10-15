UrduPoint.com

Registration For Recruitment In Pakistan Navy To Be Continued Till October 24

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:17 PM

Registration for recruitment in Pakistan Navy to be continued till October 24

Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Centre, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) has notified that registration for joining the Pakistan Navy as a sailor (A-2022 batch) would be continued till October 24, 2021

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Centre, Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) has notified that registration for joining the Pakistan Navy as a sailor (A-2022 batch) would be continued till October 24, 2021.

According to a handout, Desirous candidates to join technical, female medical technician and marine branch were advised to visit Pakistan Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk and for more information contact on telephone no 02449370123.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Martyrs Shaheed Visit Nawabshah October

Recent Stories

Over 2kg of hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, illegal ..

Over 2kg of hashish, 68 bottles of liquor, illegal weapons recovered from a drug ..

31 seconds ago
 AJK PM visits bereaved family of law maker Chughta ..

AJK PM visits bereaved family of law maker Chughtai

32 seconds ago
 US to Christen Latest Littoral Combat Ship in Alab ..

US to Christen Latest Littoral Combat Ship in Alabama on Saturday - Navy

34 seconds ago
 Russia Awaits Confirmation of Khalilzad's Particip ..

Russia Awaits Confirmation of Khalilzad's Participation in Moscow Talks on Afgha ..

36 seconds ago
 Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age gro ..

Special desk for vaccination of 12-18 year age group

3 minutes ago
 12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

12 wheelchairs distributed among deserving people

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.