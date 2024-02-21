Open Menu

Registration For Religious Teacher, Clerks And Soldier In Pakistan Army Would Continue Till 9 May

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 08:21 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain has informed in a statement here on Wednesday that the selection and recruitment center of Pakistan Army Hyderabad has recruited religious teachers, clerks and soldiers on February 19. The recruitment will continue in Hyderabad from May 9, 2024

The DC informed that the educational qualification for clerk recruitment is intermediate, age 17 to 23 years, height 5 feet 3 inches, chest 78.83 cm while the educational qualification for soldier recruitment is Matriculation, age 17 to 23 years, height 5 feet 6 inches and chest 78.

83 cm,

Candidates are advised to come to the recruitment center Hyderabad with Original identity card of self and father, domicile PRC, school leaving certificate or pico certificate, 2 passport size photographs. For more information, candidates are advised to contact Pakistan Army Recruitment Center Hyderabad on office phone number: 0222787258 and Naib Subedar Muhammad Taj on his mobile number 03093337425.

