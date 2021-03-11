UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For Sailor In Pak Navy Will Continue Till Mar 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Registration for Sailor in Pak Navy will continue till Mar 21

Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center in-charge Sub Lt Muhammad Zeeshan, in an announcement, said that registration for Sailor (Marine Branch) (B-2021) would continue till March 21, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center in-charge Sub Lt Muhammad Zeeshan, in an announcement, said that registration for Sailor (Marine Branch) (B-2021) would continue till March 21, 2021.

Announcement said that criteria for registration as Sailor is Matric with Science (marks 45%), height 5ft 6" and age required is between 17 to 22 years.

The interested candidates are advised to visit nearer Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center or visit website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for online registration. Further information can be collected by contacting Phone No.02449370123. Announcement said that candidates having Sindh Domicile would get 15% relaxation in marks and one year in age.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Navy Visit March

Recent Stories

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

4 minutes ago

Senate body recommends survey about Maritime exact ..

6 minutes ago

Corona vaccination to be administered to 1.2m seni ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan has no bilateral procurement agreement wi ..

6 minutes ago

RCB to distribute 4500 free saplings

6 minutes ago

UK's Johnson 'saddened' by case of missing London ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.