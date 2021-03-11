Registration for Sailor in Pak Navy will continue till Mar 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center in-charge Sub Lt Muhammad Zeeshan, in an announcement, said that registration for Sailor (Marine Branch) (B-2021) would continue till March 21, 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center in-charge Sub Lt Muhammad Zeeshan, in an announcement, said that registration for Sailor (Marine Branch) (B-2021) would continue till March 21, 2021.

Announcement said that criteria for registration as Sailor is Matric with Science (marks 45%), height 5ft 6" and age required is between 17 to 22 years.

The interested candidates are advised to visit nearer Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center or visit website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for online registration. Further information can be collected by contacting Phone No.02449370123. Announcement said that candidates having Sindh Domicile would get 15% relaxation in marks and one year in age.