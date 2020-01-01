UrduPoint.com
Registration For Sailor In Pakistan Navy To Be Continued Till Jan 12

Wed 01st January 2020

The Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad Zafar Iqbal in an announcement said that registration for Pakistan Navy as Sailor in (A-2020) batch would continue till January 12, 2020

He said that interested candidates wishing to join Technical, Female Medical Technician and Marine Branch are advised to visit the nearest Pak Navy office for registration or visit the Pak Navy's website at www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for online registration.

For more information the candidates can also contact phone number 02449370123. Announcement said that candidates having domicile of Sindh would get 15% relief in marks and one year special relaxation in age.

