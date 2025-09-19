Registration for second phase of Al-Khidmat’s Bano Qabil free IT skill learning programme starts

- Home
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Al-Khidmat Foundation Friday launched registration for second phase of Bano Qabil free IT skill learning programme for intending students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Speaking to newsmen at the launching ceremony here Friday, President Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khalid Waqas said that the Primary goal of the Bano Qabil programme was to equip Pakistan’s Youth with modern IT skills enabling them to improve their quality of life and secure respectable employment to support their families.
In second phase around 50,000 students will be provided opportunity of learning modern and market based IT skills, he told newsmen. In the first phase, more than 20,0000 students 18561 male and 3700 female availed the opportunity of three months learning. Whereas now more than 50000 thousands will be selected and imparted training in different skills in almost all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khalid announced.
He said this time, the campuses for Bano Qabil Programme have also been enhanced from 20 to 50, covering all the districts.
He also informed that this time tests would be not conducted and students who get themselves enrolled by applying on website (kp.banoqabil.pk) would be invited for interviews. While the classes are expected to start from mid of October 2025.
A special course has also planned for transgender community for learning the basic computer skills, leading to market based programmes. Around 30 to 40 transgender would be provided opportunity of availing from Bano Qabil programme, he added.
He said that a campus would be established at Central Prison Peshawar wherein around 800 to 1000 prisoners would be provided opportunity of learning IT skills.
Khalid said Al-Khidmat has already set up a computer lab in Central Prison and another would also be established for providing learning facility to maximum number of prisoners.
Similarly, a separate campus would be established at Peshawar Press Club for IT training course for journalists and their families, he expressed.
He also shared success stories of first batch of students where youngsters from some rural settlement learnt IT skills and become able to make monthly earnings.
The earning and job percentage of first batch of students was around 75 percent and in the second batch better performance is expected as some new courses have been included in the programme, he told newsmen.
Khalid Waqas urged youngsters to avail from this facility of 100 percent free IT learning and become able to stand of their own feet besides contributing in economic development of the country.
