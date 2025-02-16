Registration for second phase of Dhee Rani' programme begins in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The second phase of the Dhee Rani program in district Lodhran is in progress for the underprivileged couples.

Deputy Director Social Welfare, Nazia Sharif, informed APP here on Sunday said that families could register for the program through cmp.punjab.gov.pk.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on teir parents across the province, she added. The new couple would be given Rs100,000 financial support through ATM cards and essential furniture, crockery and clothes. The government will also arrange meals in the wedding ceremony of the couples. People have hailed the provincial government's historical initiative for the unprivileged segment of society, she concluded.

Over 3,000 couples will tie the knot under the program in two phases.