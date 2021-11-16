UrduPoint.com

Registration For Talent Hunt Programme Starts In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

Registration for talent hunt programme starts in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has started registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has started registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 in Faisalabad division.

A spokesman for the FAC said on Tuesday that competitions would be organised in six categories including music, fine arts, literature, handicraft, cultural dance and theater at district, division and then Punjab level.

In this connection, the intending candidates should download registration forms from the website of Punjab Arts Council (PAC) www.pac.gop.pk or get the same from Faisalabad Arts Council.

The top position holders in each category would be granted cash prize of Rs 200,000 at provincial level while the second and third position holders will get prizes of Rs 150,000 and Rs 100,000, respectively. The position holders of district and divisional level would also be awarded prizes and certificates, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Music Punjab Fine Same From Top

Recent Stories

Global energy Ministers convene at first official ..

Global energy Ministers convene at first official COP26 Panel at ADIPEC 2021

18 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

2 minutes ago
 Number of smokers worldwide shrinking: WHO

Number of smokers worldwide shrinking: WHO

2 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tues ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Russia dismisses US accusations of satellite missi ..

Russia dismisses US accusations of satellite missile strike

2 minutes ago
 ISE Towers approves its first REIT scheme

ISE Towers approves its first REIT scheme

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.