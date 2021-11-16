Registration for talent hunt programme starts in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has started registration for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 in Faisalabad division

A spokesman for the FAC said on Tuesday that competitions would be organised in six categories including music, fine arts, literature, handicraft, cultural dance and theater at district, division and then Punjab level.

In this connection, the intending candidates should download registration forms from the website of Punjab Arts Council (PAC) www.pac.gop.pk or get the same from Faisalabad Arts Council.

The top position holders in each category would be granted cash prize of Rs 200,000 at provincial level while the second and third position holders will get prizes of Rs 150,000 and Rs 100,000, respectively. The position holders of district and divisional level would also be awarded prizes and certificates, he added.