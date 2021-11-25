Registration for their welfare

UrduPoint.com

The Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) has started registration of artists, associated with the art of music, literature, drama, fine arts, etc., for their welfare and betterment

An FAC spokesman said on Thursday that registration of the artists would continue till Dec 31, 2021 and in future the government package and concessions would be provided only to the listed artists.

