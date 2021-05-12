UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration For Vaccine For People Aged From 30 To 39 To Reopen From Sunday

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:32 PM

Registration for vaccine for people aged from 30 to 39 to reopen from Sunday

NCOC Chief Asad Umar says registration for another age group was open because there was smooth supply of vaccine and vaccination capacity was also enhanced.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre Chairman Asad Umar said that the people aged 30 could register themselves for Coronavirus vaccine from Sunday, May 16.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar who is also Federal Minister for Planning and Development said that registration for another age group was open because there was smooth supply of vaccine and vaccination capacity was also enhanced.

“Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens,” Asad Umar tweeted.

A digital portal was launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code was assigned to the person and then they could go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

The authorities opened registration for vaccination first for the aged people like 70 years and above and then they came down gradually from 70 to 60 , 60 to 50, 50 to40 and from 40 to 30 years of age.

Moreover, the minister had stressed that it is important that the vaccination is concentrated on the most vulnerable segments of the society.

He had said that the risk of mortality due to COVID-19 rises sharply with age.

"In Pakistan, the case fatality rate based on cumulative data this strong linkage in our country also reason why we are opening vaccination based on age in descending order is due to finite availability of vaccines globally, as well as vaccination capacity in the country," the minister had underscored.

He had then mentioned that both supplies of vaccines and vaccination capacity are continuously increasing with concerted efforts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Twitter May Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gunman in Russia's Kazan Diagnosed With Brain Dise ..

5 minutes ago

Protection of public lives & property of govt top ..

5 minutes ago

Rain likely in KP, Upper Punjab

6 minutes ago

US Accuses Russia of Using Antiterror Regulations ..

6 minutes ago

Kazan School Shooter Pleads Guilty - Investigator ..

6 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.