Registration for vaccine for people aged from 30 to 39 to reopen from Sunday

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2021) National Command and Operation Centre Chairman Asad Umar said that the people aged 30 could register themselves for Coronavirus vaccine from Sunday, May 16.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar who is also Federal Minister for Planning and Development said that registration for another age group was open because there was smooth supply of vaccine and vaccination capacity was also enhanced.

“Starting Sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens,” Asad Umar tweeted.

A digital portal was launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code was assigned to the person and then they could go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

The authorities opened registration for vaccination first for the aged people like 70 years and above and then they came down gradually from 70 to 60 , 60 to 50, 50 to40 and from 40 to 30 years of age.

Moreover, the minister had stressed that it is important that the vaccination is concentrated on the most vulnerable segments of the society.

He had said that the risk of mortality due to COVID-19 rises sharply with age.

"In Pakistan, the case fatality rate based on cumulative data this strong linkage in our country also reason why we are opening vaccination based on age in descending order is due to finite availability of vaccines globally, as well as vaccination capacity in the country," the minister had underscored.

He had then mentioned that both supplies of vaccines and vaccination capacity are continuously increasing with concerted efforts.