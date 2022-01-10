Registration in Pak Army as SSRC to be continued till Jan 15

Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil has notified that registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain through Short Service Regular Commission (SSRC) entry May 2022, to be continued till January15

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil has notified that registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain through Short Service Regular Commission (SSRC) entry May 2022, to be continued till January15.

Desirous candidates were asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil or apply online at www,joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone nos 071-5805599 and 0306-2372447