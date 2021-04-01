UrduPoint.com
Registration In Pakistan Air Force To Be Continued Till April 7

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:25 PM

Registration in Pakistan Air force to be continued till April 7

Pakistan Air force and Selection center Hyderabad has announced that registration for the posts of education Instructor, Religious teacher and Airman would be continued till April 07

Pakistan Air force and Selection center Hyderabad has announced that registration for the posts of education Instructor, Religious teacher and Airman would be continued till April 07.

According to a press release issued on Thursday,Desirous candidate were advised to visit online at website www.joinpaf.gov.pk for registration.

More Stories From Pakistan

