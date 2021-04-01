Registration in Pakistan Air force to be continued till April 7

Pakistan Air force and Selection center Hyderabad has announced that registration for the posts of education Instructor, Religious teacher and Airman would be continued till April 07

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Air force and Selection center Hyderabad has announced that registration for the posts of education Instructor, Religious teacher and Airman would be continued till April 07.

According to a press release issued on Thursday,Desirous candidate were advised to visit online at website www.joinpaf.gov.pk for registration.