Registration in Pakistan Army as Captain to be continued till Jan 20

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Army selection and Recruitment centre Pano Aqil, in a statement said that registration in Pakistan Army as a Captain through direct short service commission May 2020, to be continued till January 20.

Recruitment Centre has advised the desirous candidates to visit the office of Pakistan Army Recruitment and selection centre Pano Aqil along with their original credentials for registration or visit Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy,gov.pk.

Intending candidates can also contact 071-5805599 and 0321-5399030 for more information.