Registration in Pakistan Army as captain/Major till Jan 15

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army Recruitment and Selection Centre Pano Aqil has notified that registration for joining Pakistan Army as a Captain through short service Regular Commission would continue till January15.

Desirous candidates were asked to visit Pakistan Army recruitment and selection center Pano Aqil or apply online at www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or can contact on telephone nos. 071-5805599 and 0306-2372447.