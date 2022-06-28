Registration in Pakistan Army to continue till 19 July

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army section and recruitment center Pano Aqil has announced that registration in Pakistan Army for armed force nursing service (Nurse) would continue till 19 July 2022.

Those females having academic qualification of Matric and Inter, aged between 17 to 25 years were eligible for recruitment.

Aspirant candidates were advised to visit Pakistan Army recruitment center Sangi check post Pano Aqil or apply online at Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or contact on land line telephone no 071-5805599 and mobile phone no 03062372447.