UrduPoint.com

Registration In Pakistan Army To Continue Till 19 July

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Registration in Pakistan Army to continue till 19 July

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Army section and recruitment center Pano Aqil has announced that registration in Pakistan Army for armed force nursing service (Nurse) would continue till 19 July 2022.

Those females having academic qualification of Matric and Inter, aged between 17 to 25 years were eligible for recruitment.

Aspirant candidates were advised to visit Pakistan Army recruitment center Sangi check post Pano Aqil or apply online at Pakistan Army website www.joinpakarmy.gov.pk or contact on land line telephone no 071-5805599 and mobile phone no 03062372447.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Mobile Visit July Post

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches Shahnaz Ahad's collection of writings ..

40 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi launches trailer of Lollywood movie "Lafangey"

1 hour ago
 Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth t ..

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan urges the youth to join ‘Tiger Force’ throu ..

2 hours ago
 Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding ..

Citizens protest against hours long load-shedding in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Careem launches carpooling service

Careem launches carpooling service

2 hours ago
 England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan ..

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from internation ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.