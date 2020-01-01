UrduPoint.com
Registration In Pakistan Navy As A Sailor To Be Continued Till Jan 3

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 05:27 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in a statement has said that mobile Team of the Pakistan Navy had set up a camp here for the registration as sailors in Pakistan Navy, which to be continued till January 3.

DC has advised the intending candidates to visit the camp along with their credentials for registration.

More Stories From Pakistan

