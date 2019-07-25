UrduPoint.com
Registration Of 135 NGOs Cancelled In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:48 PM

Registration of 135 NGOs cancelled in Khanewal

Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry cancelled the registration of 135 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for not completing legal requirements here on Thursday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry cancelled the registration of 135 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for not completing legal requirements here on Thursday.

He directed the social welfare organizations to get their fresh registration within next 15 days.

Meanwhile, district petrol pumps committee gave approval for installation of 10 new petrol pumps. The decision was taken at a meeting, led by DC Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhry. Twelve cases were reviewed in the meeting and committee approved installation of 10 petrol pumps over completion of required documents.

