Registration Of 14 Illegal Cooperative Societies Cancelled

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative Housing Societies Irfan Nawaz Memon on Wednesday cancelled registration of 14 illegal housing societies set up outside the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to a news release issued here, these societies did not get registered in the respective districts despite the issuance of directives by the competent authority.

The societies have been further directed to get registered in their respective districts.

The societies included Veterans Cooperative Housing Society, WAPDA Employees Housing Cooperative Society, Foreign Officers Housing Cooperative Society, OGDC Officers Housing Cooperative Society, Work No Word Housing Cooperative Society, M/o Commerce Employees Housing Cooperative Society, Pakistan Employees Housing Cooperative Society, PAEC Housing Cooperative Society, PWD Employees Housing Cooperative Society, National Police Foundation Housing Cooperative Society, OGDC Employees Housing Cooperative Society, Federal Shariat Court Housing Cooperative Society, Pakistani Professionals Housing Cooperative Society and Engineers Housing Cooperative Society.

