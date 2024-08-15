Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that registration target of one million farmers for Kisan Card will be achieved by August 31st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that registration target of one million farmers for Kisan Card will be achieved by August 31st.

According to official sources here, the secretary said that till now more than 600,000 farmers had registered themselves for the cards.

He said the provision of Kisan Card would start from September 1st and it would be provided from the nearest branches of Bank of Punjab.

From October 15, fertilizer, pesticides and seeds could be purchased from Kisan Card, he added.

He directed the relevant officers to speed up registration process of dealers for purchasing pesticides,

seeds and fertilizer by using Kisan Card.

Agriculture department officers, representatives of Bank of Punjab and others attended the meeting.