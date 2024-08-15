Open Menu

Registration Of 1m Farmers For Kisan Card To Be Met By 31st

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 09:52 PM

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that registration target of one million farmers for Kisan Card will be achieved by August 31st

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that registration target of one million farmers for Kisan Card will be achieved by August 31st.

According to official sources here, the secretary said that till now more than 600,000 farmers had registered themselves for the cards.

He said the provision of Kisan Card would start from September 1st and it would be provided from the nearest branches of Bank of Punjab.

From October 15, fertilizer, pesticides and  seeds could be purchased from Kisan Card, he added.

He directed the relevant officers to speed up registration process of dealers for purchasing pesticides,

seeds and fertilizer by using Kisan Card.

Agriculture department officers, representatives of Bank of Punjab and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture August September October Bank Of Punjab From Million

Recent Stories

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

9 hours ago
PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

9 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

9 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

9 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

9 hours ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist ..

Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist attack in Taunsa

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan