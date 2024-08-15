Registration Of 1m Farmers For Kisan Card To Be Met By 31st
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that registration target of one million farmers for Kisan Card will be achieved by August 31st
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that registration target of one million farmers for Kisan Card will be achieved by August 31st.
According to official sources here, the secretary said that till now more than 600,000 farmers had registered themselves for the cards.
He said the provision of Kisan Card would start from September 1st and it would be provided from the nearest branches of Bank of Punjab.
From October 15, fertilizer, pesticides and seeds could be purchased from Kisan Card, he added.
He directed the relevant officers to speed up registration process of dealers for purchasing pesticides,
seeds and fertilizer by using Kisan Card.
Agriculture department officers, representatives of Bank of Punjab and others attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
Naqvi pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist attack in Taunsa
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days5 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel6 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan6 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest8 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production8 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 208 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children8 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates9 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC9 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"9 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas9 hours ago
-
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal9 hours ago