Registration of 325 NPOs and NGOs cancelled

The registration of 325 NPOs [non-profit organisations], NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and societies has been cancelled under the Societies Registration act-1860

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The registration of 325 NPOs [non-profit organisations], NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and societies has been cancelled under the Societies Registration act-1860.

District Officer Industries/ Registrar Joint Stock Companies Shehbaz Khan said on Thursday the registration had been cancelled on non-submission of details of the office staff, annual returns and other details.

He said that if anyone had any reservation, he could contact the office within 15 days.