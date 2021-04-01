UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Of 325 NPOs And NGOs Cancelled

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 08:04 PM

Registration of 325 NPOs and NGOs cancelled

The registration of 325 NPOs [non-profit organisations], NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and societies has been cancelled under the Societies Registration act-1860

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The registration of 325 NPOs [non-profit organisations], NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and societies has been cancelled under the Societies Registration act-1860.

District Officer Industries/ Registrar Joint Stock Companies Shehbaz Khan said on Thursday the registration had been cancelled on non-submission of details of the office staff, annual returns and other details.

He said that if anyone had any reservation, he could contact the office within 15 days.

Recent Stories

Hammad declares CPEC as most important project for ..

2 minutes ago

SECP organizes Webinar on Venture Capital, Private ..

2 minutes ago

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast

2 minutes ago

63 police officials promoted

2 minutes ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Abu Dhabi Ports&#039; COVI ..

21 minutes ago

Enmity between two sides turned into friendship

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.