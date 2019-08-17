UrduPoint.com
Registration Of 50 NGOs Cancelled In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Registration of 50 NGOs cancelled in Faisalabad

The Social Welfare Department has cancelled the registration of over 50 Non-Governmental organization (NGOs) in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) : The Social Welfare Department has cancelled the registration of over 50 Non-Governmental organization (NGOs) in the district.

According to official source here on Saturday, after cancellation of registration, these NGOs could not continue their function in future.

Office bearers of these NGOs were served notices several times for renewal of registration and annual audit but no one contact with the department, sources added.

