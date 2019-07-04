UrduPoint.com
Registration Of 64 Non-functional NGOs, 73 Seminaries Cancelled: AC

Thu 04th July 2019 | 01:55 PM

Registration of 64 non-functional NGOs, 73 seminaries cancelled: AC

Assistant Commissioner Chalas, Bilal Hassan has canceled the registration of 64 non-functional NGOs and 73 religious seminaries at Diamir

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Chalas, Bilal Hassan has canceled the registration of 64 non-functional NGOs and 73 religious seminaries at Diamir.

In light of information and recommendations submitted by the Social Welfare Department, Assistant Commissioner Chalas, Bilal Hassan has canceled registration of 64 non-functional NGOs and 73 religious seminaries that was registered unlawfully in the past.

These NGOs would not be allowed to operate under its Names in future. The order said if these NGOs have any type of public properties should immediately handed over it to the concerned Registrar (Assistant Commissioner), otherwise strict action would be taken against it.

Social Welfare Officer Diamir, Murad Jan told media persons that these NGOs has remained non-functional for quite some times with no performance or progress reports whatsoever.

He said Social Welfare Department have directed these NGOs on several occasions to submit progress report but failed to do so and resultantly, their registration were stand concealed.

Murad Jan said 73 seminaries had been wrongly registered at Diamir in the past and therefore its registration was also canceled. He said Social Welfare Department has no authority to register seminaries. Therefore, registration of all those seminaries, which were registered unlawfully in the past, have been canceled.

