Registration of buffalos' calves under 'PM Save the Calf' project resumes in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The registration of male calves of buffalos under the Prime Minister 'Save the Calf' was resumed on Monday in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under which 30,000 calves would be fattened.

Following completion of week-long Eid vacations, the livestock department restarted registration of the male calves of buffaloes aged 9 to 15 months across the province with an objective to increase meat production, officials in Livestock Department told APP on Monday.

The beneficiaries after registration of their calves would be provided Rs 6,500 after looking after them for at least six months. Provision of free vaccine, medicines and free milk for feeding purposes would be provided by department, the official added.

The official said prices of chicken during Eid vacations were increased after supply-demand chain was slightly affected from Hazara division due to travel restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus. Following lifting of travelling restrictions, he said full supply has been restarted from Hazara after Eid vacations that would help bring stability to chicken prices.

Similarly, livestock mentoring teams were mobilized to check prices of chicken in open markets. Likewise, Livestock and Districts Administration have joined hands to bring prices of farms chicken down and decided to take strict action against violators.

Livestock's farming is predominantly subsistence that keeps more than 70 pc livestock population as only three per cent livestock population are in the peri-urban commercial farms with over 30 animals each.

Similarly, over 60 percent of goat population is being kept in flocks of less than 30 animals and 40 percent of sheep population is in units of 50 to 350 animals while around 30-40 percent of livestock is kept by transhumant and nomadic livestock farmers in KP as reported during 2016-17.

Despite around 60 pc milk production of livestock produce, the official said only 30-35 percent of the total milk output is channeled into the urban market system.

To increase milk and meat production, work on three major livestock projects including Feedlot Fattening Project (FFP), Save the Calf (STC) and Poverty Alleviation through Poultry Development (PAPD) under the Prime Minister National Agriculture Program were accelerated in KP including merged areas.

Regarding upcoming projects and their allocations, the official said KP Government would spend a record Rs85 billion on development of these major sectors during 2018-2023 against only Rs40 billion spent during 1947-2007.

About 60 new agriculture and livestock projects worth Rs15 billion were planned for budget 2021-22, he said, adding food security policy was developed in the wake climate change challenges.

The official said 116 small and mega projects worth Rs10.96 billion were launched during ongoing financial year in KP with special focus on development of infrastructure, model farms, research, construction of watercourses and others.