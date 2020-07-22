UrduPoint.com
Registration Of Businessmen Dealing In Animal Feed Essential: Director Livestock

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:18 PM

The registration of businessmen dealing in animal feed is essential under animal feed stuff and compound act-2016

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The registration of businessmen dealing in animal feed is essential under animal feed stuff and compound act-2016.

This was stated by Director livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar said here on Wednesday. He said that animal feed stuff and compound act was implemented in Punjab province in 2016. He said that no one is allowed to run the business of animal feed without getting registration with the livestock department.

In this connection, district Incharges (Additional Director Livestock), tehsil Incharges (Deputy Director Livestock) have been given the powers of Feed Inspectors and they are authorized to check the business of animal feed for ensuring quality feed.

He further said that 45 feed mills/feed stuff shops have been registered in Faisalabad division from July 2019 to onward. The livestock department has also registered 10 FIRs against violators of the act besides conducting inspections of 510 compound feed mills/feed stuff dealers during the period.

He said that registration of all ingredients and compound feed like Khal, Vanda etc used in animal feedis must and the department is taking action against non-registered mills/dealers.

