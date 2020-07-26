UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Of Children To Be Completed In 2 Months

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 01:06 AM

Registration of children to be completed in 2 months

Assistant Director Local Government Local Bodies and Rural Development District, Marwat Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwal Chief Secretary and Secretary to Government Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had provided a complete guideline form regarding registration of the children in all across the district

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ):Assistant Director Local Government Local Bodies and Rural Development District, Marwat Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwal Chief Secretary and Secretary to Government Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had provided a complete guideline form regarding registration of the children in all across the district.

Forms and instructions had been issued to the secretaries of all the districts, civic education councils for collecting factual data of children in their homes and neighborhoods at the rate of 50% as per the rules, he added.

The complete process would be completed within two months.

He along with the secretaries in the rural councils of Tehsil Dera inspected the activities of data entry of children from house to house.

He also instructed Malik Rustam in-charge of Dera Tehsil to ensure that all rural areas under his administration monitor the work of the councils on a daily basis and provide the final report to the control office in a timely manner.

The assistant director inspected the civic education councils of Paharpur Tehsil and urged the secretarial councils to ensure registration of children. Compile a factual report and any negligence or lack of interest in it will not be tolerated.

On the spot, he instructed Tehsil Supervisor Shirin Khan to take up the issue of registration of children with his administrative civic councils. Perform self-monitoring in the field on a daily basis and submit reports of poor performance or failure to provide the required results to the LG Department with your recommendations so that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government can increase the other required rate of child registration data to 50%.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Education All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

2 hours ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

2 hours ago

IUCN unveils Global Standard

26 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

27 minutes ago

Russia's Nuclear Tech Giant Rosatom to 3D-Print Sp ..

27 minutes ago

Murad asks opposition to learn about history of th ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.