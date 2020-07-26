Registration of children to be completed in 2 months

Assistant Director Local Government Local Bodies and Rural Development District, Marwat Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwal Chief Secretary and Secretary to Government Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had provided a complete guideline form regarding registration of the children in all across the district

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ):Assistant Director Local Government Local Bodies and Rural Development District, Marwat Saturday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwal Chief Secretary and Secretary to Government Local Government Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had provided a complete guideline form regarding registration of the children in all across the district.

Forms and instructions had been issued to the secretaries of all the districts, civic education councils for collecting factual data of children in their homes and neighborhoods at the rate of 50% as per the rules, he added.

The complete process would be completed within two months.

He along with the secretaries in the rural councils of Tehsil Dera inspected the activities of data entry of children from house to house.

He also instructed Malik Rustam in-charge of Dera Tehsil to ensure that all rural areas under his administration monitor the work of the councils on a daily basis and provide the final report to the control office in a timely manner.

The assistant director inspected the civic education councils of Paharpur Tehsil and urged the secretarial councils to ensure registration of children. Compile a factual report and any negligence or lack of interest in it will not be tolerated.

On the spot, he instructed Tehsil Supervisor Shirin Khan to take up the issue of registration of children with his administrative civic councils. Perform self-monitoring in the field on a daily basis and submit reports of poor performance or failure to provide the required results to the LG Department with your recommendations so that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government can increase the other required rate of child registration data to 50%.