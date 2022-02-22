Registration of crime be ensured in all cases: IGP

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that protection of life and property of citizens, eradication of criminal elements and easy provision of services to citizens were among top priorities of Punjab police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday said that protection of life and property of citizens, eradication of criminal elements and easy provision of services to citizens were among top priorities of Punjab police.

In this regard, supervisory officers should improve crime control and service delivery accordingly, he said and added that steps should be taken on priority basis to provide relief to the poor and senior citizens and to prevent crimes against women.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that delay in registration of FIR was not tolerable, adding that free registration of crime should be ensured in all cases.

He issued this directives while presiding over a meeting at RPO Office Multan and addressing the Police Darbar at Police Lines Multan.

The IGP said that special campaign should be launched on kite flying and aerial firing in collaboration with district administration, civil society and parents and strict legal action against violators should not be delayed.

He said that a special campaign should be launched against drugs in collaboration with educational institutions and no negligence would be tolerated in arresting the court absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Rao Sardar Khan said that zero tolerance policy should be adopted on prevention of gender based crimes against women and children, adding that officers should hold open court regularly under open door policy.

He said that the welfare of police personnel and families of martyrs was his top priority so loans of up to Rs.1.5 million were being provided to low income police employees who did not have personal homes with collaboration of Akhuat Foundation.

He directed that the personnel should play a positive role in improving the environment of the police stations and the problems of the citizens visiting the police stations should be resolved with full attention and dedication.

During the meeting, the law and order situation in South Punjab was reviewed while RPO Javed Akbar Riaz gave a briefing. The IG Punjab praised Multan police for timely recovery of children in kidnapping for ransom.

Additional IG South Punjab Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal Awan said that IT based policing was being promoted in the districts of South Punjab to curb street crime and night patrolling had been increased in all the districts.

The IG Punjab was briefed on the progress in the investigation of the incident that took place in Khanewal. AIG Discipline Imran Shaukat gave a detailed briefing on South Punjab Police Office.

Later, the IGP met the families of the police martyrs and after listening to the problems of the families of the martyrs, gave orders for solution on the spot.