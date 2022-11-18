Registration of federal institutions in Punjab to be decided soon: Raja Basharat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Bisharat on Friday said procedures for registration of Federal institutions in Punjab would be decided soon.

Chairing a meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business, he said welfare activities should be encouraged as much as possible.

Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Secretary Law Akhtar Javed, Secretary Regulation also participated.

The registration of the Rangers Foundation in Punjab under the 18th Amendment was consideredwhile the committee expressed satisfaction over welfare measures of the Rangers Foundation.