Registration of flour mills for next year to provide flour to USC

Pre-qualification process of registration of flour mills to provide flour to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for next year 2021 would be held at Islamabad on December 28

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Pre-qualification process of registration of flour mills to provide flour to Utility Stores Corporation (USC) for next year 2021 would be held at Islamabad on December 28.

Newly posted Regional manager USC Multan Imtiaz Khan told APP here on Saturday that the Pre-qualification process would be held at USC Head office.

He said that the department would provide wheat to registered flour mills after completion of Pre-qualification process.

The wheat would be taken from Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASCO) while the flour mills would be bound to provide flour to USC after grinding for sale at USC sales points.

The department would pay transportation and service charges to flour mills.

RM said that the willing flour mills from Multan were directed to get the form from the USC office Industrial estate area and submit it.

Mr Imtiaz said that the availability of essential items were being ensured at Utility Stores across the region to facilitate masses.

He said that the USC mobile vans were also providing essential items to citizens on subsidized rates at various routes where utility stores outlets were not available.

Three mobile vans were ensuring services on daily basis across the district. He however, added that the strength of mobile vans could be enhanced further over masses demand.

APP /sak - xl