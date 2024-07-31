Open Menu

Registration Of Households Underway In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said on Wednesday that registration

of households was underway in all four districts under the 'Ab Hoga Sab Ka Shumar'

prosperity survey socio-economic registry project, as envisioned by Punjab Chief

Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He said that Deputy Commissioners had been tasked with monitoring the crucial project.

The socio-economic registry was aimed at enumerating households and recording

the economic status of each family, he added.

Presiding over a review meeting on the socio-economic registry here, the Commissioner

stated that registration centers had been established across the division.

However, citizens could also register themselves from the comfort of their homes

through the online web portal www.pser.punjab.gov.pk or the helpline 0800-02345.

Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti further highlighted that only individuals registered under

the socio-economic registry would be eligible for social protection projects.

Registered citizens would be able to apply for various programs such as e-bikes,

Roshan Gharana solar program, Himmat card, Kisan card, health card, livestock

card, and scholarships.

The Commissioner emphasized that authentic data would ensure that benefits

reach the deserving individuals and help resolve people's issues.

He urged all four Deputy Commissioners to vigorously promote this people-friendly

project of the Punjab government through social, print, and electronic media.

Announcements should be made in mosques in villages, encouraging citizens

to visit registration centers or register themselves through the portal.

Deputy Commissioners had been instructed to set daily targets for registration

and to promptly address any issues faced by citizens during the registration process.

The Commissioner assured citizens that all personal and household information

would be kept strictly confidential and encouraged voluntary registration to ensure

the project's success.

