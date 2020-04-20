Registration of lockdown affectees completed in Faisalabad division

Registration of lockdown-stricken poor people has been completed in Faisalabad division for providing them financial assistance under 'Ehsaas Kifalat Emergency Cash Programme'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Registration of lockdown-stricken poor people has been completed in Faisalabad division for providing them financial assistance under 'Ehsaas Kifalat Emergency Cash Programme'.

A spokesman of the Ehsaas program said on Monday that this was the second phase of registration in Faisalabad and now their scrutiny and verification would be completed on war-footing so that the eligible affectees could get aid of Rs.12000/- under the Ehsaas programme.

Responding to a question, he said that Rs.

2.0504 billion has so far been disbursed among 170,874 registered persons in Faisalabad division. He said that 164 counters had been setup on 46 centers across the division where registered males and females were getting Ehsaas amount after biometric verification.

He further said that 83817 persons had obtained Ehsaas amount through 18 centers of Faisalabad, 26961 persons through six centers of Chiniot, 37327 persons through 10 centers of Jhang and 22769 persons through 12 centers of district Toba Tek Singh.