UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Of Lockdown Affectees Completed In Faisalabad Division

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 05:13 PM

Registration of lockdown affectees completed in Faisalabad division

Registration of lockdown-stricken poor people has been completed in Faisalabad division for providing them financial assistance under 'Ehsaas Kifalat Emergency Cash Programme'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Registration of lockdown-stricken poor people has been completed in Faisalabad division for providing them financial assistance under 'Ehsaas Kifalat Emergency Cash Programme'.

A spokesman of the Ehsaas program said on Monday that this was the second phase of registration in Faisalabad and now their scrutiny and verification would be completed on war-footing so that the eligible affectees could get aid of Rs.12000/- under the Ehsaas programme.

Responding to a question, he said that Rs.

2.0504 billion has so far been disbursed among 170,874 registered persons in Faisalabad division. He said that 164 counters had been setup on 46 centers across the division where registered males and females were getting Ehsaas amount after biometric verification.

He further said that 83817 persons had obtained Ehsaas amount through 18 centers of Faisalabad, 26961 persons through six centers of Chiniot, 37327 persons through 10 centers of Jhang and 22769 persons through 12 centers of district Toba Tek Singh.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Billion

Recent Stories

Spain economy to shrink by up to 13.6% in 2020: Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Minister donates safety gear to medical staff of N ..

54 seconds ago

Mayor Sukkur hoists world' largest white flag to ..

55 seconds ago

Europe takes cautious steps to ease virus lockdown ..

6 minutes ago

Australia's Coronavirus Tracing App Raises Concern ..

57 seconds ago

Biosafety level 3 laboratory being established at ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.