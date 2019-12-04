UrduPoint.com
Registration Of Non Active Voluntary Social Welfare Organisation Canceled

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

Registration of Non Active voluntary social welfare organisation canceled

Registration of Non functional voluntary social welfare organisation in Thar have been cancelled

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Registration of Non functional voluntary social welfare organisation in Thar have been cancelled.

According to details, on the directives of Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary social welfare Sindh, Deputy Director Social Welfare Malji Mal Rathore had cancelled the registration of all non active voluntary social welfare organisations under voluntary social welfare agencies registration and control Ordinance 1961 and submitted a List to the Deputy Commissioner and high ups for necessary action.

According to a list, Patients Welfare Society Diplo, Rajistan Welfare Organization Chellhar, Patients Welfare Association Mithi, Magahwar Welfaire Association, Yuta Welfare Society Mithi, Thar TB Control and Welfare Society, Karo Nasjhar Welfare Association, Nangarparkar.

Thar Welfare Council Thar, Veracho Welfare Association Chhachhro, Marointor Coordinance Council, District Maternit and Child Welfare Association Tharparkar at Mithi, Human Resources Development Organization, Gotta Sadhar Sangat Village Moro taluka Diplo and Village Development Organization Malyhar were included.

