Registration Of Nursing Institutions To Be Finalized Soon; Nelson Azeem
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Dr Nelson Azeem on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the Nursing Council had initially recommended the registration of 200 health institutions after inspections which meet the required standard of the total 218 applied for the registration.
Replying to the Calling attention notice of the members of NA, Nuzhat Sadiq, Shaista Pervaiz, Shaista Khan and Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar to a matter of urgent public importance regarding twelve-month delay by the Nursing Council in granting permission to health institutions.
Nelson said that the Nursing Council Accreditation Committee was responsible for giving final approval to the institutions, adding the Health Ministry had written to the Nursing Council to set up the accreditation committee and resolve the matter of public interest at the earliest.
Furthermore, the Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also directed to get an update from the relevant authority and asked to give a timeframe for resolving the issue.
Recent Stories
Sharjah-based ALECGS marks World Arabic Language Day
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup
‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday
XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration of nursing institutions to be finalized soon; Nelson Azeem2 minutes ago
-
DC Launches 'Parho Muzaffargarh' drive to boost literacy2 minutes ago
-
Review meeting on polio campaign held in Lower Kohistan2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 law breakers11 minutes ago
-
Court maintains non-bailable arrest warrants against Gandapur12 minutes ago
-
IHC maintains objections on plea12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects proposed sites for Spring Plantation Drive12 minutes ago
-
Japan provides Grant Aid worth $28.58 mln for health, flood management projects in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
Chinese investors call on SACM12 minutes ago
-
Islamabad jail construction to be completed by January 31, at revised cost of Rs. 7.4 billion12 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor takes notice of reports on medicine shortage in Upper Kurram22 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome at the Launch of the Lincoln Corner at Lahore's Quaid-e-Azam Library34 minutes ago