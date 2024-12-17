Open Menu

Registration Of Nursing Institutions To Be Finalized Soon; Nelson Azeem

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Registration of nursing institutions to be finalized soon; Nelson Azeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Dr Nelson Azeem on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the Nursing Council had initially recommended the registration of 200 health institutions after inspections which meet the required standard of the total 218 applied for the registration.

Replying to the Calling attention notice of the members of NA, Nuzhat Sadiq, Shaista Pervaiz, Shaista Khan and Chaudhry Muhammad Shahbaz Babar to a matter of urgent public importance regarding twelve-month delay by the Nursing Council in granting permission to health institutions.

Nelson said that the Nursing Council Accreditation Committee was responsible for giving final approval to the institutions, adding the Health Ministry had written to the Nursing Council to set up the accreditation committee and resolve the matter of public interest at the earliest.

Furthermore, the Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also directed to get an update from the relevant authority and asked to give a timeframe for resolving the issue.

