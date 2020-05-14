Registration of over 33000 Tiger force volunteers completed in Multan

Registration of over 33, 000 Tiger force volunteers has been completed in the district and inaugural ceremony of Tiger force was held here at Raza Hall on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Registration of over 33, 000 Tiger force volunteers has been completed in the district and inaugural ceremony of Tiger force was held here at Raza Hall on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said that India and United Kingdom were following the Prime Minister Imran Khan's strategy regarding combating COVID-19.

He said that the prime minister had announced biggest masses relief package of the country's history.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that� the incumbent government had not made Ehsaas Cash Program source of own advertisement like previous governments.

He said that uplift projects were being executed in larger interest of masses in Punjab. He said that work was in progress for construction of nine big hospitals across the province.

He said that Tiger Force volunteers would prove leading squad of the government.

He hailed DC Aamer Khattak over better arrangements at quarantine centre.

District Convener Tiger Force and Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that Tiger Force volunteers would be included in various committees.

He said that services� would be taken from volunteers in quarantine centre, implementation on coronavirus SOPs and in social sector.

He said that work of ration distribution among deserving would also be taken from volunteers.

He said that district administration would regulate the volunteers and assign tasks.

Aamer said that Tiger Force of Multan would be made as model across the country.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that Tiger Force would work alongwith the government against COVID-19.

He said that hundreds of coronavirus affected patients from quarantine centre had returned to normal life.

He said that credit of better arrangements at quarantine centre went to the deputy commissioner .

MPAs Waseem Khan Badozai, Saleem Labar, Qasim Khan Langah and other also spoke on the occasion.

APP /sak1545 hrs