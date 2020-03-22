Registration of people started at entry points of district : DC

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad TahirThaheem has said that registration of people arriving from other cities had been started at entry points of district including Ali Bandar, wangu morr, Naukot forte and Moraasyo, following examining symptoms about fever, deadly virus.

In a statement DC said that for this purpose various teams have been constituted comprising Doctors and police officials. Deputy Commissioner asked all Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, Tehsildars and kotaars to pay visit to villages of their relevant talukas and carry out physical examination of local residents so that, residents could be saved from viral pandemic. DC said that only solution to get rid of virus was precautionary measures.