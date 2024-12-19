Open Menu

Registration Of Plastic Businesses With EPA Mandatory Now

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Registration of plastic businesses with EPA mandatory now

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Punjab government has prepared a strategy to combat plastic pollution and taken the first steps declaring registration of plastic businesses with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) mandatory.

The process of registration with EPA of those who manufacture plastic products, or those involved in its distribution and recycling has begun.

Officials said that EPA has started registration of producers, distributors and consumers adding that those involved in plastic collection and recycling would also be registered.

DC Salma Suleman, in a meeting of district plastic management committee, held here the other day, stressed enforcement of plastic ban at all cost.

According to deputy director EPA Khanewal, the registration campaign began on Dec 18 and will continue till Dec 31. He said that EPD Punjab portal (epd.punjab.gov.pk) is available for registration process. People can also dial 1373 helpline for further information. Officials said that plastic bags of less than 75 micron have been banned and their manufacture, sale, and use can invite action as per law.

