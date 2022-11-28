UrduPoint.com

Registration Of Players Under Talent Hunt Programme Commences

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 05:50 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The registration process of Under-13 players for Talent Hunt Programme commenced here on Monday.

According to district sports officer Mussarat Shaheen, the talent hunt programme is being launched under Directorate General Sports Punjab.

The intending players can get themselves registered for athletics, football, badminton, gymnastics, taekwondo, archery, and cricket. The candidates can contact the directorate till December 1 for registration. The registration will be conducted at Khursheed Anwar Stadium, Quaid-e-Azam Sports Office Burewala, and Sports Gymnasium Mailsi.

More Stories From Pakistan

