Registration of poultry sheds ordered for chicken sale at control price

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has ordered livestock department to register poultry sheds to ensure sale of chicken at control price of Rs 260 per kilogram in the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has ordered livestock department to register poultry sheds to ensure sale of chicken at control price of Rs 260 per kilogram in the district.

The initiative was meant to keep an eye on supply in accordance with the demand and to ensure its sale at control price, DC said in a statement.

Sherazi said that the poultry sheds should be registered under poultry registration act and sought completion of the assignment within fifteen days.

He said that all necessary steps would be taken to control price hike.

He further directed livestock department to launch special campaign to vaccinate cattle heads in the district.