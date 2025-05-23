Registration of religious seminaries, crackdown on power theft continue in district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The District Coordination Committee of Muzaffargarh has intensified operations on key administrative fronts, including the registration of religious seminaries and the crackdown on electricity theft.

Under the supervision of the committee, efforts have begun to formally register religious seminaries across the district. According to official data, 174 seminaries are currently operating without registration. In response, the Directorate General of Registration has launched training programs to facilitate the registration process.

At present, the registration process of four seminaries is actively underway.

Relevant assistant commissioners have been directed to establish contact with unregistered institutions to expedite compliance.

In a parallel effort, the district administration is also taking firm action against electricity theft. As part of this ongoing campaign, 76 illegal electricity connections have been identified and removed during the current month. Authorities have registered FIRs against 55 individuals involved in power theft, 29 of whom have been arrested. Challans have also been filed against these suspects.

The campaign has so far resulted in the recovery of fines amounting to Rs 2.12 million.

Officials reiterated that these measures are part of a broader initiative to uphold law and order, and ensure transparent and lawful administrative practices across Muzaffargarh.