Open Menu

Registration Of Religious Seminaries, Crackdown On Power Theft Continue In District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM

Registration of religious seminaries, crackdown on power theft continue in district

The District Coordination Committee of Muzaffargarh has intensified operations on key administrative fronts, including the registration of religious seminaries and the crackdown on electricity theft

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The District Coordination Committee of Muzaffargarh has intensified operations on key administrative fronts, including the registration of religious seminaries and the crackdown on electricity theft.

Under the supervision of the committee, efforts have begun to formally register religious seminaries across the district. According to official data, 174 seminaries are currently operating without registration. In response, the Directorate General of Registration has launched training programs to facilitate the registration process.

At present, the registration process of four seminaries is actively underway.

Relevant assistant commissioners have been directed to establish contact with unregistered institutions to expedite compliance.

In a parallel effort, the district administration is also taking firm action against electricity theft. As part of this ongoing campaign, 76 illegal electricity connections have been identified and removed during the current month. Authorities have registered FIRs against 55 individuals involved in power theft, 29 of whom have been arrested. Challans have also been filed against these suspects.

The campaign has so far resulted in the recovery of fines amounting to Rs 2.12 million.

Officials reiterated that these measures are part of a broader initiative to uphold law and order, and ensure transparent and lawful administrative practices across Muzaffargarh.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment reveals agenda of Emirates Agricultur ..

10 minutes ago
 Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy

Fahd Haroon meets Saudi Envoy

2 minutes ago
 Registration of religious seminaries, crackdown on ..

Registration of religious seminaries, crackdown on power theft continue in distr ..

2 minutes ago
 Man killed in road accident

Man killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Distt admins of twin cities launch joint anti-poli ..

Distt admins of twin cities launch joint anti-polio campaign

2 minutes ago
 Rain, winds, lightning strikes kill 45 in India

Rain, winds, lightning strikes kill 45 in India

22 minutes ago
SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to sup ..

SRTA hosts 'Digital Communication Horizons' to support smart transformation

22 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai concludes successful participation i ..

Digital Dubai concludes successful participation in GITEX EUROPE 2025 in Berlin

22 minutes ago
 Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New Y ..

Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutio ..

22 minutes ago
 Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankf ..

Ajman concludes first participation at IMEX Frankfurt with remarkable success, p ..

23 minutes ago
 FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equati ..

FNC: Environmental issue becomes central to equation for global stability, futur ..

23 minutes ago
 Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2 ..

Fujairah Martial Arts Club wins SPIA Middle East 2025 Award for Best Sporting Ev ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan