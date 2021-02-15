Registration of senior citizens for anti-corona vaccination starts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra Monday said that registration for senior citizens for anti-corona vaccination had been started in the province.

He said all the citizens having 65 or above years old age might register by sending their computerized identity card number through SMS on 1166.

In a statement issued here, the minister said the date and venue for vaccination would be announced later after receipt of vaccine's stock.

Jhagra informed that till date a total of 1216 frontline health workers were vaccinated in the first phase and in the second phase the senior citizens would be vaccinated.

He said the vaccines were being imported to protect people against the fatal infections.

He lauded the services of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan and Chairman National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umer for providing anti-corona vaccines to KP.