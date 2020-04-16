Registration of Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-2 opens till April 24

The registration of Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-2 was opened till April 24, in which 32 universities were taking part and around 5,000 students would be the part of this cohort

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The registration of Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-2 was opened till April 24, in which 32 universities were taking part and around 5,000 students would be the part of this cohort.

However, in the first stage of Startup Pakistan Pilot Cohort-1 for Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan, around 15 universities across Pakistan took part, a press release on Thursday said.

The founder of IdeaGist a world's largest digital incubator Hassan Syed said that our total cohort size was 4,693 where 2,107 students actually participated in the training. 765 students completed their online training and 610 students passed the final test. The original target was 10 percent of all students starting the course but the performance of the first cohort was almost 35 percent which is outstanding.

The Cohort program comprises four stages including training, ideation, incubation and launch.

In the current COVID 19 situation, startups will be critical in the livelihood restoration and getting our economy back on track.

A success story of online education like this could go a long way in building confidence, Hassan added.

Hassan said that on the second stage (Ideation) mentors will be assigned to the students who will help them polish their business ideas to come up with a minimum viable product. In the third stage of this program those ideas will be incubated and finally on the fourth stage students will be able to get seed money and launch their businesses.

Now we have a number of mentors who are actually overseas Pakistanis, each having minimum experience of 5 years in various fields. We encourage overseas Pakistani professionals who urge to help Pakistan in some way to join our community of Empower Pakistan through https://ep.ideagist.com and help these students by sparing few hours per week, which doesn't affect their routine, Hassan added.