Registration of tenants mandatory: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday urged people to ensure registration of tenants to avoid any untoward situation, including illegal possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Wednesday urged people to ensure registration of tenants to avoid any untoward situation, including illegal possession.

He said the police also provided online tenants registration facilities in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting to review an overall performance of Anti Qabza Mafia Cell, held at Capital City Police Headquarters.

SSP Operations Ahsan Saif Ullah, SSP Discipline Nadeem Abbas, SSP Legal Sheikh Asif, all divisional SPs, members of allied departments, including Revenue, Overseas Pakistanis, Cooperative, LDA attended the meeting.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar directed the officers to take strict action against land grabbers and deal cases of overseas Pakistanis as well as poor and destitute people on priority basis.

He said registration of tenants in related police stations was mandatory for all citizens and legal action against both tenants and owners would be taken in case of any violation, he added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said the police had retrieved 360 properties of citizens worth Rs 53 billion comprising 4, 239 kanals of land till now.

He appealed to people to get registered their complaints regarding illegal possession on their properties at Anti Qabza Cell or helpline 1242.