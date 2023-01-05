Registration of Transgender to begin next week

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with the cooperation of the Social Welfare Department KP, NADRA and a non-governmental organization (NGO), are going to start the registration of transgender in Peshawar next week

The decision was taken during a meeting held here in the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) with the Director Local Government Elections PEC, Zulfikar Ahmad in the chair here on Thursday. Besides, Assistant Director (Social Inclusion), Syed Aoon Ahmad Naqvi, Assistant Director NADRA & Focal Person, Shahid Khan and Miss Mehnaz of the Social Welfare Department while Miss Khurshid and Ayesha represented the Da Hawa Loor.

The meeting decided that in the first phase, the registration of transgender will begin in the office of Social Welfare Department Peshawar as a pilot project from next week.

Zulfikar Ahmad stressed the need for conducting a special awareness campaign regarding the registration of the community.