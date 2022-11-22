Registration of votes facility extended to assistant registration offices

Regional Election Commissioner DG Khan, Fazal Khakeem said on Tuesday that the facility of registration of votes has been extended to assistant registration of offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan

During a visit to the District Election Commission office Muzaffargarh to review the performance of one window centre, the regional election commissioner said that the ECP has started the facility of registration of vote at the local office and added that it would also be available at the district election commission offices.

He said that a large number of people contacted ECP for registration of their votes before the next general elections adding that the citizens could submit their Form-21 at the assistant registration offices for this purpose.

Fazal Hakeem said that 29 form submission centres have been established in the district along with the one window centre for public facilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Commissioner Syed Tayyab Zawar Bukhari said that a special campaign has been launched in the district through which the officers visiting different educational institutes to explain the process of voter registration.