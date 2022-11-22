UrduPoint.com

Registration Of Votes Facility Extended To Assistant Registration Offices

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Registration of votes facility extended to assistant registration offices

Regional Election Commissioner DG Khan, Fazal Khakeem said on Tuesday that the facility of registration of votes has been extended to assistant registration of offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Election Commissioner DG Khan, Fazal Khakeem said on Tuesday that the facility of registration of votes has been extended to assistant registration of offices of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

During a visit to the District Election Commission office Muzaffargarh to review the performance of one window centre, the regional election commissioner said that the ECP has started the facility of registration of vote at the local office and added that it would also be available at the district election commission offices.

He said that a large number of people contacted ECP for registration of their votes before the next general elections adding that the citizens could submit their Form-21 at the assistant registration offices for this purpose.

Fazal Hakeem said that 29 form submission centres have been established in the district along with the one window centre for public facilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, District Election Commissioner Syed Tayyab Zawar Bukhari said that a special campaign has been launched in the district through which the officers visiting different educational institutes to explain the process of voter registration.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Muzaffargarh

Recent Stories

FJWU symposium terms Climate Change a security ris ..

FJWU symposium terms Climate Change a security risk

49 seconds ago
 Mayor announces Rs 1.5 mln for renovation, constru ..

Mayor announces Rs 1.5 mln for renovation, construction in Spin Jumat

53 seconds ago
 Investors, businessmen being provided maximum faci ..

Investors, businessmen being provided maximum facilities: Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court hears Nayab Umtani's family murder c ..

Supreme Court hears Nayab Umtani's family murder case

3 minutes ago
 USAID Pakistan Mission director, Punjab CM agrees ..

USAID Pakistan Mission director, Punjab CM agrees on enhancing development partn ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes Additional Sanctions on Belarusian ..

Canada Imposes Additional Sanctions on Belarusian Officials, Companies - Global ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.