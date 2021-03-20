Registration officer Hattian district displays Voter lists in his office

The Registration officer of Hattian district has displayed the voter lists in his office on Saturday after receiving from NADRA for different constituencies of the district

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Registration officer of Hattian district has displayed the voter lists in his office on Saturday after receiving from NADRA for different Constituencies of the district.

The Registration officer Hattian Sardar Abdul Qadir on the occasion talking to the people said that voter lists have been put on display board of the registration office and asked the people to check their Names from the voter lists and if any person missed his name from the list or found any mistake then he/she should submit his/her objection for correction before March 31.

He added that such people were not registered in the voter list then he/she should come with proof along with form-B and in case of any error or mistake they should fill up Form-10 for correction and submit their applications to the Deputy Commissioner who is the revising Authority and maintained that application Forms would be available from the office of the Registration officer Hattain.

Registration officer said the Revising Authority will hear the objection cases from April, 01up to April, 07 and the information regarding the vote entry could be taken through the SMS code 8308 after sending the NIC-No and NADRA has updated the database in this regard RO, said added.