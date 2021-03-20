UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Registration Officer Hattian District Displays Voter Lists In His Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:54 PM

Registration officer Hattian district displays Voter lists in his office

The Registration officer of Hattian district has displayed the voter lists in his office on Saturday after receiving from NADRA for different constituencies of the district

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :The Registration officer of Hattian district has displayed the voter lists in his office on Saturday after receiving from NADRA for different Constituencies of the district.

The Registration officer Hattian Sardar Abdul Qadir on the occasion talking to the people said that voter lists have been put on display board of the registration office and asked the people to check their Names from the voter lists and if any person missed his name from the list or found any mistake then he/she should submit his/her objection for correction before March 31.

He added that such people were not registered in the voter list then he/she should come with proof along with form-B and in case of any error or mistake they should fill up Form-10 for correction and submit their applications to the Deputy Commissioner who is the revising Authority and maintained that application Forms would be available from the office of the Registration officer Hattain.

Registration officer said the Revising Authority will hear the objection cases from April, 01up to April, 07 and the information regarding the vote entry could be taken through the SMS code 8308 after sending the NIC-No and NADRA has updated the database in this regard RO, said added.

Related Topics

Vote March April SMS From

Recent Stories

ERC launches Ramadan dates distribution programme ..

41 minutes ago

Residents of illegal katchi abadi booked in FIR fo ..

2 minutes ago

Robbers take away electricity transformer from gov ..

2 minutes ago

Rwp district to be made model in terms of public w ..

2 minutes ago

DIG hails performance of CPLC,seeks more improve ..

2 minutes ago

Rana Sanaullah 's indictment delayed in drug case

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.