The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started registration in its training programme 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has started registration in its training programme 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building.

The four-week training programme enables women to develop better communication and psychological skills, effective CV writing techniques, find better business opportunities and understand business-life balance.

According to a spokesman for the PITB, the aim of the training programme was to empower women in professional life, improve their employment and business skills so that they can contribute to economic development. Click on the following link for registration: //forms.gle/mKzKznzgHBReSe4F7